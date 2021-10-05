The Rim Country Classic Auto Club members have been showing off the shining chrome and paint jobs on antique, vintage and classic cars for almost 30 years. Its 2021 show is Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9.
The popular cruise part of the annual Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show starts at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 at Rumsey Park and travels around the west side of town. There is no police escort for the cruise this year, so organizers felt it would not be practical to cruise on the east side of town.
The car show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at Green Valley Park. In addition to all the vehicles, there will be food and merchandise vendors; raffles; a 50/50 drawing; and a chance for the public to pick their choice of best vehicle in the show, with a trophy sponsored by Choice Auto going to the winner. A number of other awards will also be presented, but this is the first year for a Peoples’ Choice award.
The RCCAC had its beginnings in the early 1980s, when a few people shared a common interest in restoring and driving classic cars. They cruised around Payson where they met and talked about their cars.
As the group flourished and the number of members grew. Phil White Ford became the main meeting place with the management providing a meeting room upstairs. The club was officially organized in 1993.
Today, the membership has dramatically increased with more than 67 families taking part. Within the membership, there are more than 100 classic automobiles and hotrods both restored or in progress. Today, the Rim Country Classic Auto Club has regular meetings at 6:30 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.. The general meetings are open to the public and members welcome guests whether or not they own a classic vehicle.
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club members participate in car-related activities ranging from day trips to breakfast or lunch; visits to local retirement homes or the Prescott VA hospital; to longer cruises and car shows including the “Route 66 Fun Run” in Seligman, Ariz.
In 1994, Rim Country Classic Auto Club held its first car show with six entrants to help charities in the town of Payson. This event — now known as the Beeline Cruise-In Car Show — has grown from a small, local event to one of the premier car shows in Arizona. Participants come from many western states to display their cars in a splendid mountain setting. Proceeds from the show now help support a wide variety of local charities. Over the years, more than $210,000 has been raised and donated.
