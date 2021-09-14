The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino welcomes country music icon, Jerrod Niemann, unplugged, Friday, Sept. 24.
Since the day his chart-topping major-label debut, “Lover, Lover,” Niemann has been that guy — a little edgier, a little cooler, maybe off-center in the best possible way.
Ten years in, he is making some of the most compelling music of his career. As the world hits reset for a moment, Niemann has done the same.
Always willing to stretch country’s boundaries, he hit the ground running as an artist with a sound that stood out. It didn’t hurt that he could count on the support of friends like Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, who both made cameos in the video for “Lover, Lover.”
There followed a string of hits including “What Do You Want,” “One More Drinkin’ Song,” the No. 1 chart-topping “Drink to That All Night,” and “A Little More Love” with his friend and sometimes touring partner Lee Brice.
Tickets are $30 per person, purchased in advance and $40 per person if purchased after Sept. 20. The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!