Rim Country Artists (formerly the Payson Art League) presents professional ceramicist Tawny Ogden at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 12 at the Payson Public Library’s Conference Room, 328 N. McLane Road. Admission is free.
Ogden will display some of her artwork. Her talk and demonstration will also afford a hands-on experience — allowing guests their own creative clay opportunity. Those who have never worked with clay will be given priority; 20 participants in the meeting will be given this chance.
Ogden has been a professional artist for over 35 years. She has also taught ceramics, lost-wax casting, painting, and other art forms. She is drawn to the company of creative people that make her laugh, and has enjoyed working with Rim Country Empty Bowls, whose sale proceeds are donated to food banks in the Rim area.
She makes sculptural as well as whimsical pieces in stoneware, which are frequently united with metal or multi-media. Her engagement in the studio creating ceramic works brings joy and concentration into her life.
Ogden’s studio and home are in Pine. You can visit her website at PineCreekArts.com. She will also be a featured artist at the upcoming Art at the Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 24. The show at Tonto Natural Bridge will support the Friends of the Bridge, a group which does much to support the operation of the area’s state park.
