Marcus (Woody Harrelson) is an assistant coach to a minor league basketball team. He has yet to reach his pinnacle of success, but he loves the game and coaching. He still hopes to get to the NBA sometime.
But his hot temper costs him even this precarious hold on a basketball career. Is this enough to get his attention, to divert him from his spiral into oblivion? Nope. Drinking to drown his sorrows, he foolishly gets behind the wheel and drives into the back of a police car.
The judge, in his case, would like to send him to prison for 18 months for drunk driving but diverts him to community service instead. His penance will be 90 days of coaching a community basketball team. But the team is a group of athletes competing in the Special Olympics.
In what in early March is so far the feel-good movie of the year, Coach Marcus learns as much about people as he teaches about basketball.
The film has warm moments and comic moments. While predictable, the movie is well presented, and Harrelson is at his best.
Woody Harrelson has come a long way from his comic tour in the bar-based TV series "Cheers." We know he can do comedy. His stint in the hard-boiled cop TV show "True Detective" showed us his tough guy roles. He recently played in the "Star Wars" franchise. He even did the voice of Freewheelin Franklin in a recent animated film version of the "Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" comic books.
He is joined in the female lead by Kaitlin Olson, currently in the comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Olson plays the sister of one of the Special Olympians and the coach's love interest. She is as adept at a straight dramatic role as she is at comedy. Earnie Hudson ("Ghost Busters") and Cheech Marin ("Up in Smoke") lend their talent.
Bobby Farrelly directed. He treats the mentally disabled actors in "Champions" as actors, not victims. He is often paired with his brother Peter as a directing team. The two have made a score of funny films, most notably "There's Something About Mary."
"Champions" has a mild PG-13 rating. This charming, conventional sports flick with a new slant gets a strong three-and-a-half saw blades. It runs for 2 hours and 3 minutes.
The film industry has been good to Woody Harrelson. He has a net worth of about $70 million, more than most of us. He has made appearances in 112 films and TV episodes.
Harrelson has three Oscar nominations, but so far, no wins.
