The Rim Country Camera Club’s 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendars are on sale. Stop by any of the following merchants to purchase for yourself and as holiday gifts. The calendars are $10 each and all proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul and Pine-Strawberry Food Banks. Sales locations are:
• Back to Basics, 908 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson
• Black and Tan, 438 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson
• Central Arizona Board of Realtors, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson
• Color Z Salon, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 6, Payson
• Healthy Perspectives, 1107 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson
• Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson
• Payson Roundup, 708 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson
• Pine Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine
• Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley
• Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., Payson
• Western Village Gift Shop, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson
Not in the Payson-Pine area? Calendars may also be ordered at $10 each plus $8 shipping charge. Email sue@zencorp.net with name, address, phone number and quantity desired.
