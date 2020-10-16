The Rim Country Camera Club 2021 charity calendars are now available. Last year’s calendars sold out rapidly, and they expect the same response this year.
Calendars are $10 each and are available at several businesses and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting members of the club for in-person sales from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Order forms are available at the Visitor Center as well. Completed orders will be filled via pick-up on Fridays, or shipping ($8 for up to two calendars; $16 for three or more).
Sales locations:
• Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260
• Healthy Perspectives, 616 S. Beeline Highway, Suite 2
• Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley
• Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St. (corner of Main and Highway 87)
The club will also sell calendars at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Flea Market Business Expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 at Payson High School.
Thanks to generous sponsors and donors, 100% of the calendar sales go to support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the Pine Food Bank.
This year’s call for entries garnered 295 photos submitted by 40 photographers vying for limited spaces on the calendar. Congratulations to the photographers whose photos were selected. This year’s calendar features two cover photos, 12 full-page month photos and 24 inserts for a total of 38 photos all showing the beauty that abounds in Rim Country. The high quality of print makes these calendars a collector’s item with each page suitable for framing. The photos are being published on the club’s R3C — Rim Country Camera Club Facebook page.
For more information about where or how to buy calendars, contact Sue Zen via email at sue@zencorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!