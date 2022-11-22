The Payson Choral Society first presented its production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2014. “It was not a great acting performance, never the less, we keep getting asked when will we do it again,” said John Landino, a longtime member of the group.

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption comes to life in an enchanting production filled with lots of new magic onstage.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.