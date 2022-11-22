The Payson Choral Society first presented its production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2014. “It was not a great acting performance, never the less, we keep getting asked when will we do it again,” said John Landino, a longtime member of the group.
Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption comes to life in an enchanting production filled with lots of new magic onstage.
The Payson Choral Society invites Rim Country residents and visitors to join it for this beloved holiday tradition with exciting new set elements. Experience the electrifying arrival of ghosts, jubilant musical numbers, “Bah Humbugs,” and Scrooge’s joyful discovery of life and love in a way that’s more extraordinary than ever.
There are three performances planned at the Payson High School Auditorium: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.
The performance is under the direction of Daria Mason, music; Sandra Carver, acting; and Kathy Siler, set design. Lisa Tan is the collaborating pianist for the performances, with assistance from Beth Christensen.
As many may recall from reading the Charles Dickens’ novella or seeing the many movies based on it, the story is:
In 1860, the stingy and cranky Ebenezer Scrooge who hates Christmas; loathes people; and defends the decrease of the surplus of poor population, runs his bank exploiting his employee Bob Cratchit and clients. Giving a bitter treatment to his own nephew and acquaintances. However, on Christmas Eve, he is visited by the doomed ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley, who tells him that three spirits would visit him that night. The first one, the spirit of past Christmases, recalls his miserable youth when he lost his only love due to his greed; the spirit of the present Christmas shows him the poor situation of Bob’s family and how joyful life may be; and the spirit of future Christmas shows his fate. Scrooge finds that life is good, and time is too short and suddenly you are not there anymore, changing his behavior toward Christmas, Bob, his nephew and people in general.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person and available from any Choral Society member or at the Payson Public Library and Quigtone Music & Supply. At the door admission is $15. Bring the whole family — all children and students 18 and under are admitted free with a ticket holder. For added information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
