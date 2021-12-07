The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” is offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
The program’s first act includes: “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” “Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel,” “Breath of Heaven” by Shelley Cozzolino and Christie Varner, “Oh, Holy Night” by Steve Stevens, “Silver Bells” by the Men’s Group, “Carol of the Bells,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by Shelley Cozzolino and Christie Varner, “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” by the Ladies Group, and “Frosty the Snowman.”
Following the intermission, the song selections are: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride and Whisper (Baby Born Today)” by a six-member ensemble with Shelley Cozzolino, Trish Tedrow, Daria Mason, Steve Stevens, Ed Strain, and Mark Robinson. “Go Tell It on the Mountain” with soloist Helen Fort, “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming,” and “Dashing Through the Snow.”
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the Choral Society’s spring concert.
For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
