Renewal Performing Arts presents the theatrical production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” featuring more than 25 Payson actors.
In this Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids — the most awful bullies in the neighborhood.
Performances are at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E Rancho Road.
Tickets are a $5 suggested donation.
Renewal Performing Arts is dedicated to presenting family-friendly entertainment while providing training opportunities for aspiring artists in Payson.
For more information and upcoming performances, visit http://www.facebook.com/renewalarts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!