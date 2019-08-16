Celtic American band Cinnamon Twist, featuring Jen Holly and Anne James, kicked off the Gila Community College Music in the Garden concert series with an acoustic performance on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The four-week series continues with a performance by Sound Tapestry at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17.
Concerts are free, although donations to support the college’s scholarship programs are accepted.
For more information, contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
