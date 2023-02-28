Before you dismiss this incredible movie as just some cheap gasps for laughs, nothing of a film, let’s look at the third-tier but solidly professional cast.
In the starring human role is the astonishing, lovely Keri Russell. We remember her fondly from her four years playing the lead role in the TV series “Felicity.” She is still beautiful and talented. The late (and fantastic) Ray Liotta joins her. Mr. Liotta passed away last summer while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. RIP. The hard-working Liotta had four movies in post-production at the time of his death.
Another familiar face is Isiah Whitlock Jr. He has 123 acting credits. You will remember his face, if not his name, from the dozens of times you have seen him on TV or film. One of my favorite actresses is Margo Martindale. She has a vast 128 acting credits. She played in such TV series as “Justified,” “Dexter,” and “The Riches.” I am glad to see her again in such a rollickingly fun movie as “Cocaine Bear.”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is practically a member of the household after his 11 seasons and 251 episodes on “Modern Family.” O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, has a major role. He played in “Ingrid Goes West” and played his dad in “Straight Outta Compton.” Alden Ehrenreich, who lately played Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” also performs.
Even the theme music comes from a famous artist. Mark Mothersbaugh, once a part of the band Devo, did the theme song.
Writer Jimmy Warden also penned the dark comedies “The Babysitter” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.”
With all that talent, we expect something special, and we get it. We get laughs, and we get cringe moments that shock our sensibilities. It had us alternately laughing and groaning in our seats.
“Cocaine Bear” runs for a short 1 hour and 35 minutes. This four saw blade black comedy has an R rating. The strong rating is for foul language of the worst sort, but the carnage is played for laughs. Please notice the ratings. This is not a movie for youngsters.
I think this will become a classic in the mode of “Lake Placid.” I hope so – hooray for director Elizebeth Banks.
Fun Fact: The film is loosely based on an actual life event. You can see the real bear, now known as Pablo Esco-Bear. Thanks to the taxidermist’s art, he is preserved and displayed at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky. The real bear died of a drug overdose.
