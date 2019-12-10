The Payson Choral Society presents its “Gifts of Christmas” Concert at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and again at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The concert rings in the Christmas holiday season with traditional songs and many new selections.
This concert sparkles as the chorus, conducted by Daria Mason and accompanied by Lisa Tan and LaDonna Welsh sing “Angels From the Realm of Glory” and the thought-provoking “Grown-Up Christmas List.” The unique rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” will bring a smile to all in attendance.
Soloists Steve Stevens and Shelley Wayland will perform a beautiful arrangement of “The Prayer” and the decoration of the stage will be absolutely magical.
The chorus invites you to enjoy this wonderful and very special concert.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 or from a choral member for $10 in advance.
Tickets are also available at the office of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at the Payson Public Library.
Want to sing with the chorus? Choral auditions will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
Information about making donations to the chorus can be obtained from John Landino, 928-468-0023.
