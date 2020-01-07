Jason Lyle Black, an award-winning comedic pianist, comes to Payson Thursday, Jan. 16. The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the program at the Payson High School auditorium as part of its 2019-2020 season.
Recognized for being “the most unique piano entertainer you will ever see,” Black’s unorthodox comedy piano show is at 7 p.m.
Black is also a composer. His combination of music, comedy and audience interaction creates a one-of-a-kind show experience.
Black is known worldwide for his unique backward and upside down playing. His show blends comedy, movie soundtracks, Broadway classics, Disney tunes, and improvisation to create a program that delights both seasoned concertgoers and family audiences alike.
“My mission as an artist is to put a smile on people’s faces. Since my very first days of composing and performing music has been about connection with an audience. I love making people laugh and then touching their hearts through music,” Black said.
As usual, children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
The Tonto Community Concert Association (TCCA) is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.
The artists presented by the TCCA are from Live On Stage, Inc.
