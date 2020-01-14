Several music events are on tap to warm up the winter in Rim Country.
Jason Lyle Black, an award-winning comedic pianist, comes to Payson Thursday, Jan. 16. The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the program at the Payson High School auditorium as part of its 2019-2020 season.
Recognized for being “the most unique piano entertainer you will ever see,” Black’s unorthodox, but unforgettable, comedy piano show is at 7 p.m.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, hosts The Payson Jazz Session Band for an afternoon of jazz at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. The group includes eight musicians/vocalists who love the jazz genre.
The concert is free and open to all ages. Any donations go toward St Paul’s Outreach Ministries.
This concert is the first in the 2020 bimonthly concert series offered by St. Paul’s for the community. Future performers include Sound Tapestry, Cinnamon Twist, Six Gal ’N Hat, Incidental Bluegrass and a surprise guest.
Contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696 for further information.
Music star Crystal Gayle is coming to Rim Country Saturday, Jan. 25 for a concert at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Get tickets at the casino before Jan. 19 for $40 per person, after that, the price goes up to $50 per person.
The performance is open only to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
