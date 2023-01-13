Artists and writers, as well as musicians have the opportunity to hone their skills with college classes.
Both Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus and Northland Pioneer College in Show Low have a variety of classes available.
Artists and writers, as well as musicians have the opportunity to hone their skills with college classes.
Both Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus and Northland Pioneer College in Show Low have a variety of classes available.
While most are filled in Payson for the spring semester, you may be able to take it in the summer or fall sessions. Registration begins March 20.
If classes have openings, the deadline to register for EAC-Payson classes is Friday, Jan. 20, though the term begins Tuesday, Jan. 17.
At press time the EAC-Payson art classes with openings included:
• Painting with acrylics from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, taught by Kathy Walker
• Jewelry from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, taught by Steven Brookhart
• Digital photography from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, taught by Sue Zen
• Quilting from noon to 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, taught by Leslie Peacock
Classes already filled: acrylic painting, watercolor, oil painting, all with Masoud Yasami; and ceramics with both Stacey Waddell and Sarah McAnerny.
There are also writing and music classes offered at EAC-Payson.
Art classes available at Northland Pioneer College include:
• Understanding art; Basic design; Beginning drawing; Digital photography; Painting; Watercolor; Colored pencil; Native American art
• Ceramics
To learn more go to www.npc.edu. The last day for online registration is Monday, Jan. 16, classes start Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!