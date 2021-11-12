The Tonto Community Concert Association has replaced the second performance of the season, “Duo Baldo,” with “John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil.” The show was scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Payson High School auditorium, and the replacement performance is at the same time, date and location.
Duo Baldo is based in Italy and due to COVID-19 restrictions, it could not fulfill its U.S. tour dates this fall.
The TCCA board and Live On Stage, the organization through which it books artists, arranged an artist on the same date.
The legendary John Denver evokes memories of an era in music that was both inspiring and influential. His music was a combination of romance — “Annie’s Song;” folk — “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane;” country — “Thank God I’m a Country Boy;” and environmental — “Calypso.”
He recorded nearly 300 songs, 200 of which he composed, leading to 12 gold and 4 platinum albums; he was also awarded an Emmy and two Grammy Awards.
Ted Vigil, a man who, according to the late Steve Weisberg, longtime Denver guitar accompanist, closely resembles John both physically and musically, is carrying on the tradition honoring this colossal music icon.
While Vigil is not an impersonator, in just a few notes, he has his audiences celebrating the music of John Denver and believing his spirit is on stage. He is honored to once again bring the great compositions and hits of John Denver to audiences across America.
Season subscribers have already been notified to use their “Duo Baldo” tickets for this performance. Individual tickets can be purchased at TCCArim.org for $25.
Performances are held at the 900-seat Payson High School Longhorn Theatre.
In the past, TCCA patrons purchased season subscriptions or single event tickets at the door for each individual concert. Patrons can now also order tickets online with a new print at home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
A basic subscription for the eight concerts of the 2021-22 season is $120. Single tickets are $25.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at TCCA performances. While a high number of seniors (the majority of the TCCA audience) have been vaccinated, some of our patrons have health issues that could place them at risk from exposure to COVID-19.
For the protection of the performers who have had their livelihoods drastically altered during the pandemic, wearing masks helps them keep working and is one way you can support them and help keep them working.
