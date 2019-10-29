A series of several different musical performances will warm November in Rim Country. Residents and visitors can get out and enjoy fiddle music; a flute and guitar combo; Celtic music; jazz; and cowboy music.
Mountain View Fiddlers
The Mountain View Fiddlers, a unique 12-piece ensemble from Mesa, under the direction of Dr. Peter Rolland, will give a public concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Donations help defray the group’s expenses. The concert showcases an integrated program of Scottish, American and Canadian folk/fiddle tunes and songs.
More information and contact info can be found on Facebook @mountainviewfiddlers.
Sound Tapestry
The classical guitar and flute duo, Sound Tapestry, performs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Sound Tapestry offers a variety of genres of music including classical, Latin, Celtic and popular songs. Please contact Bette Acker, 602-625-1696, if you have any questions.
Celtic Music
Celtic Music Night is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St.
The evening features an open stage format, followed by a fun jam session. Please sign up when you arrive if you wish to perform. Contact Anne James for more information, 928-951-4420.
Free admission, beverages available, donations welcome.
Jazz concert
The next jazz concert at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10.
The church outreach program, assisted by local friends of jazz, features the Beth Lederman Quartet along with vocalist and saxophonist Donna Wilde.
Lederman is well known for her sophisticated jazz and rhythmic Brazilian and Latin-jazz piano stylings. A regular headlining artist in Phoenix, she is also a noted performer throughout the western states, Canada and Mexico. A playing professional for more than 20 years, Lederman leads several Latin bands — which is not to say she is anything less than a superb mainstream jazz player — and she has played with many super-star groups and artists: The Diamonds, Bobbie Vinton, The Drifters, as well as a whole host of major jazz artists in Arizona. Her music is said to be “melodic, free, fluid, passionate, innovative, heartfelt, rhythmic, eclectic, honest, spontaneous ... and great.”
As a vocalist and sax player, Donna Wilde is a compelling and emotive performer.
After receiving her music degree from the University of Wisconsin, she landed her first full-time gig on a show band aboard a Carnival Cruise liner, backing notable artists such as Engelbert Humperdinck. A gifted saxophonist and a beautiful vocalist, she blends well with Lederman, with whom she works regularly.
Wilde is an active player in Phoenix and considered a first-call performer.
Completing the quartet for the afternoon concert are Mike Buskirk, bass, and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
The program is free to the public, supported by contributions from the Payson Friends of Jazz.
The doors remain open to all who wish to come.
TCCA presents Dan Miller’s
Cowboy Music ReviewThe Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues with Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Dan Miller is known for hosting television shows like PBR Bull Riding, American Magazine and Due West, but long before these gigs he was playing the showrooms of Nevada with The Dan Miller Band. He has spent more than half his life in front of television cameras and on stage, entertaining. For the past 14 years he has performed for more than 160,000 people from 65-plus countries at his “Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue” in Cody, Wyo. With daughter Hannah on fiddle and Wendy Corr on bass adding vocal harmonies, their program ranges from Americana and Western to bluegrass and gospel.
TCCA subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
