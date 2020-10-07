The Rim Country Classic Auto Club is modifying the 27th annual Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, instead of the Cruise-In and Car Show, multiple cruises and a poker run are planned as part of the Payson Invasion. There will be two different lunch stops where spectators can enjoy a brief Show-n-Shine of the cars on display. The event is Saturday, Oct. 10.
Day-of registration and packet pickup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at the RCCAC Hospitality Booth at Green Valley Park. At the booth T-shirts can be purchased along with 50/50 and raffle tickets between 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. A silent auction takes place at the hospitality booth as well. No meal is planned as part of the festivities.
The Poker Run is from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants’ poker hands are in the registration packet, along with instructions about one of three different routes to use. It is not a timed event.
A lunch break is between noon and 1:15 p.m., with Show-n-Shine space in the parking lots of AutoZone, 109 E. Hwy. 260 (south side) and Big Lots, 400 E. Hwy. 260 (north side).
The cruises
Participants must be at Green Valley Park by 1:20 p.m. to begin one of two different cruises at 1:30 p.m.
Cruise A leaves Green Valley Park going south to make a right onto Country Club Drive and another right on Vista Road, heading north. From Vista it will move onto W. Bulla Dr. briefly and then take a right on N. Lema Dr. to W. Airport Rd. where the route goes right to Chenault Pkwy., up to Earhart Pkwy., then back onto W. Airport Rd. Participants take a left on N. McLane Rd. and travel to W. Houston Mesa Rd, take a right and go to N. Beeline Hwy. The route briefly travels south on Beeline to the roundabout by Home Depot then travels east on Tyler Parkway. Leaving Tyler at E. Hwy. 260 and traveling west to Beeline Hwy., then traveling south to W. Main Street and back to Green Valley Park.
Cruise B leaves Green Valley Park, goes south on Green Valley Pkwy. and turns east on W. Main, goes south on Beeline to E. Phoenix St. The route continues east on Phoenix to S. Mud Springs Rd. where it turns north, then turns west on E. Frontier St. and north on St. Phillips St. It heads west again on E. Bonita St. to Beeline, turning north and traveling to W. Airport Rd. and then south on N. McLane Rd., turning east on W. Longhorn Rd. to turn south on S. Colcord Rd. The route then turns west on W. Main St. and returns to Green Valley Park.
Participants should join up on W. Main at about 2 p.m. to parade down the street to the park. Closing events at the park are scheduled for 3 p.m. and include Poker Run awards, naming the 50/50 winner and more.
To learn more
For more information on the show, contact chairman Paul Renaud, phone number is 619-787-0563. For registration info contact Ken Tozi at 928-970-1700 or register online: arizonaautoscene.com/events/payson-invasion/
