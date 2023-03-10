Two boys are roommates in a group home. Not only are they disadvantaged, but they are abused savagely by one of the caretakers. A few years later, they, still fast friends, encounter the abuser. Now 15, Adonis Creed sees their abuser and snaps. He attacks the adult, and due to his lessons with the Golden Gloves, he is able to knock the man down, only to be attacked by the adult’s minions. Diamond Dame Anderson, now 18, intervenes with a gun and saves his younger friend.
Anderson is arrested, charged as an adult, and sent to prison. He never forgives his friend for abandoning him at the scene and afterward ignoring him in prison.
Adonis (viewers of the first two “Creed” movies will remember) achieves the heavyweight championship and retires while Diamond Dame (his ring name from the Golden Gloves) rots in lockup.
When we fast forward a couple of decades, we have the background for the struggle between the two men who were once as close as brothers. As a favor to his old friend, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) arranges for him to fight the current champ. Diamond Dame, using dirty tricks learned in the big house, wins. This victory sets up the final climatic fight between the two men. A revenge bout, it will be billed as the Battle for LA.
And a great fight it is. Boxing films, even ones in the long and well-loved “Rocky” franchise, are not for everyone; violence, blood, and such. But for many moviegoers, the struggle for dominance between two well-matched, well-trained men is viscerally entertaining.
Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, as he did in the first two very successful films in the series. Jonathan Majors, also in the theaters currently in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” plays Diamond Dame Anderson. Both of these men are as fit as Olympians. In one training scene, Majors climbs up two ropes, one in each hand, without using his legs at all.
Tessa Thompson plays Creed’s wife. She has been in a ton of things, including playing Valkrie in four Marvel films.
Watch for 74-year-old Phylicia Rashad as Creed’s adoptive mom.
Michael B. Jordan also began his career as a feature film director with “Creed III.” I cannot think of a more auspicious beginning for a modern director.
This riveting film runs for 1 hour and 56 minutes. No bad words or sexual visuals mar the film for family viewing. With a PG-13 rating, only some soundtrack rap songs using the N-word will cause parents concern. This exciting, compelling, very well-presented film rates a strong four saw blades.
Fun fact: Wood Harris, who here plays a boxing trainer, served in the stunning TV series “The Wire.” So did a then-teenage Michael B. Jordan.
