Creed III
Buy Now

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan star in “Creed III.”

 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Two boys are roommates in a group home. Not only are they disadvantaged, but they are abused savagely by one of the caretakers. A few years later, they, still fast friends, encounter the abuser. Now 15, Adonis Creed sees their abuser and snaps. He attacks the adult, and due to his lessons with the Golden Gloves, he is able to knock the man down, only to be attacked by the adult’s minions. Diamond Dame Anderson, now 18, intervenes with a gun and saves his younger friend.

Anderson is arrested, charged as an adult, and sent to prison. He never forgives his friend for abandoning him at the scene and afterward ignoring him in prison.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.