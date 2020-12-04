The producers risked $65 million to make this sequel to the 2013 original. In this plague year, I hope they can get a return for their investment. “The Croods: A New Age” explores family trials with a caveman family.
The voice cast is really exceptional. Some of the notable actors are Nick Cage and Emma Stone. Stone starred in two of the very successful “Zombieland” films. Ryan Reynolds and Leslie Man contribute. Both actors have excellent comic skills. Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) and Cloris Leachman also play their parts. Leachman (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) has an amazing 287 credits on her sheet going all the way back to 1942. The 94-year-old seems to be having a good time with her career.
Stone, Leachman, and Cage have each won the Oscar once.
As a PG-rated film, the target demographic is our youngest moviegoers. Sometimes with animated movies for children, we get some tidbits for adults. We need not look here for such tidbits nor nuggets either. We do get a screen filled with shocking, vibrant colors and a lot of stuff going on. The sort of villains make up a tribe of Punch Monkeys. It is fun to see them using their fists in conversation. It is sign-language of a sort.
The family we follow comes upon and joins another family who has evolved to a more sophisticated level. They grow food, have structures and other amenities that give them a safer and more interesting life.
Guy, the only teenage male, has romantic notions about a girl in the first family. He later encounters another teenage girl in the new family. Can heartbreak for someone be far away?
This introduces director Joel Crawford to the world of feature-length animated motion pictures. He has worked on a dozen other animated films, some of them famous.
I saw “The Croods: A New Age” in 3D. I recommend that you do too if you can. It made the film even more fun. Just having objects seem to be suspended in the air of the theater is enjoyable in and of itself. But 2D would be just about as entertaining. The 3D is just a tiny bit more fun but no more than that.
This average three sawblade film runs for one hour and 35 minutes. With a mild PG rating, children of all ages can enjoy the movie.
