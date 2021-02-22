De-Christmassing the House
“Why are you up so early
this frosty winter morning?”
(‘Cause that’s the way and time of day
my silly verse is borning).
“Why does your Christmas wreath still hang
on the outside of your house?
You know another year is here!
The end of February’s near!
(Shhh! You might awake my spouse!)
Though, I may be late
as to the date when I invite a bunch
to help de-holly the living room
and drink cranberry punch,
but first of all – I have one Fall,
one Summer, one Christmas wreath --,
but not a thing to hang for Spring!
So I bequeath right here beneath
that cheerful Christmas wreath
the blessing way of that Holy Day
as I hang the wreath of Summer.
(Let it be known “To each his own!”
I march to a different drummer).
