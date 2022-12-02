Being the first black person to enter the bounds of a particular profession cannot have been easy for the pioneers. In “Devotion,” we have a chance to see the life of a young naval aviator, an ensign, the first black flyer in the U.S. Navy. Ensign Jesse Brown must contend with the dangerous process of learning to be a naval aviator while at the same time combating vicious racism. But Jesse Brown — would not give up or give in. He persevered, got his wings, and flew in combat against the Communists in Korea.
Jonathan Majors plays Ensign Brown. His performances range from Shakespeare to crime dramas and, now, an inspiring tale of heroism. Majors now has 16 professional roles on his sheet.
In his personal life, Majors inspires us as well. He lived in his car at one point but eventually earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Yale. That is an impressive turn from low to high.
His co-stars are Glen Powell, who plays another aviator and Brown’s wingman, and Christian Jackson, who plays Mrs. Brown.
Director J.D. Dillard works here on only his third big-screen project as a director. His collaboration with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt results in a seamless junction between real aircraft flying scenes and computer-generated images. We have seen other movies where the CGI is applied ineptly, which ruins the desired effect.
Dillard might have a short sheet, but Messerschmidt has an Oscar for his film work in the 2020 “Mank.”
“Devotion” the movie is based on the book of the same name by Adam Makos. This is a true story. Ensign Jesse Brown broke the barrier to black flyers in the U.S. Navy. He lived. He earned the Navy Cross. He died for our country in the mountains of Korea, as President Lincoln said of the men at Gettysburg, giving up that last great measure of “Devotion.”
Sensitive people like me are urged to wear long sleeves to wipe away a tear if needed.
“Devotion” runs for a lengthy 2 hours and 18 minutes. This three-and-a-half saw blade film of heroism cost the producers about $90 million. This Korean War film carries a mild PG-13 rating.
Director J.D. Dillard comes from a Navy family. He is, as the parlance has it, a Navy Junior. His father served as a naval aviator, one of the first black flyers to soar with the Blue Angels.
We don’t think about the Korean War as much as it deserves, nor the racial pioneers. “Devotion” is an essential film on both counts.
