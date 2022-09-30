Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in “Don’t Worry Darling.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures

“Don’t Worry Darling” has two of my favorite actress, Olivia Wilde, and Gemma Chan. Chris Pine, lately and very successfully as Captain Kirk, has a crucial role. But the film has British actress Florence Pugh as the central character and pivot point. Now I can say the movie has three of my favorite actresses.

Besides playing in the film, multi-talented beauty Olivia Wilde also directed the movie. Not to stop there, Wilde also produced the film.

