Yikes, this one will blow your mind clear out of this world. “Dr. Strange” has millions of fans who will want to come out and see this new movie, but something else, something very dramatic, has come together. Disney gobbled up Marvel Studios and now makes Marvel movies. Disney has the rights to the “X-Men” franchise and the “Fantastic Four” characters. The Mouse now has so many popular characters to display that it needs a “multiverse” to give us enough room to see them all.
All these characters make it confusing to the uninitiated. But thanks to Sam Raimi as director, we have fun along with the confusion and madness. Raimi directed the classic horror “Evil Dead” trilogy with Bruce Campbell and some gigantic “Spider-Man” movies.
The $200 million production did not stint on famous actors. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the title role with Elizabeth Olson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams also returning to their familiar places.
But the multiverse concept allows a host of cameo appearances by other equally famous actors. Charlize Theron, John Krasinski, Anson Mount (TV show “Hell on Wheels”), and Patrick Stewart all pop in for brief bows. Patrick Stewart played in the “X-Men,” Krasinski will take the role of Reed Richards, the leader of the “Fantastic Four.”
We have the cinematic gift of a spectacular movie experience with “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” We like and have liked the characters for a long time, so their emotional situations affect us and the angst and heartbreak they suffer. And this is a full-blown, modern special effects extravaganza, an eye-pleasing splash of color and sound.
It is hard for us to keep all the parts of the 28 Marvel movies in our heads. Fortunately, we don’t have to be experts to enjoy the film. It is a great ride, so buckle up and let the magic of cinema sweep you away for a couple of hours.
The PG-13 rated film is the first Marvel movie to take the horror designation. The four saw blade movie runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes.
Not so fun fact: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” makes it five MCU films in a row that the Communist Party of China banned from release in that country.
Watch for a cameo by Bruce Campbell. His friend Sam Raimi gave him a chance for a comic scene, just for its fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!