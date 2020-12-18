A living Nativity event is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 at the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa St.
Presented by families from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints a drive-thru live Nativity program is a victory in the ongoing effort to follow health guidelines without losing the spirit of Christmas.
A congregation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to host the live Nativity scene in the church’s parking lot on the evening of Dec. 19.
The Christmas event will feature a series scenes from the biblical Nativity story, that members of the public can view from the safety of their cars.
“The great thing about a live Nativity is that you can go as big or as small as you want to,” said Ruth Schouten, the leader of the church’s women’s ministry and the event’s main organizer.
“I’ve seen some with elaborate sets, huge crowds, but we’re adapting ours to the circumstances of 2020.”
National news sources are beginning to document similar trends across the country, as churches get creative with finding ways to celebrate Christmas without many of the traditional trappings.
“It’s an idea whose time has come as the pandemic stretches into the Christmas season,” noted Emily McFarlan Miller of the Religion News Service earlier this month.
In true 2020 fashion, the drive-thru Nativity scene was not the church’s plan A. They had hoped to have a proper Christmas party on Dec. 12. A ramada at Rumsey Park was already reserved. But after the decision came to close the high school on Dec. 9 following escalating anxieties around COVID-19, church leaders decided to cancel it.
Undeterred, the Ponderosa Ward congregation’s bishop, Kenneth Lamb, asked members to start brainstorming alternatives.
“Christmas is a season of hope, a season when the unexpected can come through,” Lamb said.
“It’s been a difficult year to keep people’s spirits up, and we needed a way to share the hope of faith with each other and our community.”
Various ideas were developed and discarded. One was too trite, or another required too much technology to be accessible to older members of the congregation. Others were just too complicated for the limited time left before Christmas.
The Nativity scene seemed like a solution for the times. It could be held outdoors in the parking lot, with viewers remaining inside their cars for the entire event. Each scene is fully contained within one family or support bubble to avoid contact between different households.
“We’ve provided a sign with the Scripture reference, but everything else is up to them,” Schouten said. “What it means is that each scene is a little bit different, representing the flavor and tastes of each family.”
Eleven different families each selected one scene from the Nativity story, then they worked to put together their own costumes and props.
“We’re asking each family to get creative with it and make this scene what they want it to be,” Schouten said.
The Ponderosa Ward congregation joined forces with another congregation at the building, Manzanita Ward, to make plans happen quickly.
“You have to ask my husband to play Isaiah,” one performer told Schouten. “I said I’d be happy to do it, so long as I didn’t have to make costumes for everybody.”
One of the most frequently asked questions for organizers has been, will there be donuts and hot chocolate at the end? They decided that individual food parcels would risk too much contact, but there is talk of asking Santa Claus to offer a pre-wrapped treat to interested families.
“The first Christmas came in a time of uncertainty, too — it was all about ordinary people, from different walks of life, coming together to see something amazing happen,” Schouten said.
The live Nativity drive-thru is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints behind Banner Payson Medical Center.
