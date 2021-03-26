The Town of Payson brings back the community Easter Egg Hunt — Eggstravaganza — Saturday, April 3. The free family event is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rumsey Park, North McLane Road.
Bring the family down to Rumsey Park for a morning of fun and celebration. All COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced at this event.
Age groups and hunt sites:
• Ages 0 to 3: 9 a.m. – Dbacks West field
• Ages 4 and 5: 9:30 a.m. – Rumsey 1 field
• Ages 6 and 7: 10 a.m. – Dbacks East field
• Ages 8 and 9: 10:30 a.m. – South Multi-Purpose Field
• Ages 10 to 12: 11 a.m. – Dbacks West field
• Special Needs: 11:30 a.m. – Rumsey 1 field
Take your child’s photo with the Easter Bunny at Ramada 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a 10-minute break every hour at the top of the hour.
So get a basket or a bucket, check the weather and head out to Rumsey Park early Saturday, April 3 for a Rim Country holiday tradition.
Kiwanis International of Zane Grey Country is the contributing sponsor to the event.
