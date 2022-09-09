Emily the Criminal

Aubrey Plaza stars in “Emily the Criminal.”

 Vertical Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

This low-budget oddity would pass with some nice comments, but little note, save for the performance by Aubrey Plaza in the leading role. More on her anon.

John Patton Ford both wrote and directed “Emily the Criminal.” In both tasks, he achieved a personal first with a feature-length film. He reached admirable levels in his writing and direction.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.