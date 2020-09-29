For the fourth year, Rim Country Empty Bowls is raising funds for local food banks. Artisans from the Rim Country Mud Club are again offering unique, handmade pottery bowls.
The event always sells out, so plan early if you want to attend.
Organizers say they are happy to put on this event when area food banks need the most help. Over the past three years, Rim Country Empty Bowls has raised $38,000 to help prevent hunger in Rim Country. As in previous years, 100% of proceeds go to local Payson and Pine food banks.
This year the event is “pandemic style” — outdoors with COVID-19 guidelines in practice (masks, social distancing and sanitizer use) by volunteers and participants.
It’s not possible to serve food on site this time, but Macky’s Grill and Culver’s Restaurant are providing an alternative. Macky’s Grill is providing coupons for a free bowl of chili or soup to the first 35 event participants, besides a donation for the food banks. Culver’s is providing coupons for a free scoop of custard with each bowl purchased at the event and making a donation for the food banks.
Even without tasty incentives organizers hope the community comes out to select a handmade bowl, help the food banks and enjoy the art, music and activities. There are no advance tickets. A minimum donation of $20 is requested for each bowl selected (cash or check).
The event is being held with Olde Main Street Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. The Empty Bowls is at the Payson Art League venue at Rim Country Barbecue, 202 W. Main St.
Besides Culver’s and Macky’s, other sponsors have made a big difference for the food banks too. Platinum sponsors include Culver’s Restaurant, Macky’s Grill, Majestic Rim Retirement Living, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Wendy Larchick At the Rim Team.
Thanks also goes to Incidental Blue Grass band, Chris Walsh with Edward Jones and The Beverage Place for their generous in-kind donations. Organizers thank Plant Fair Nursery for again providing seasonal plants to dress up the venue and Ironhorse Signs for providing signage. Organizers also appreciate the Payson Roundup, KRIM, KMOG, and KPIH for getting the word out about the event.
There is a way patrons not able to attend the event can help too. Organizers realize that during a pandemic, a public event isn’t right for everyone. For this reason regular Empty Bowls patrons and donors who cannot directly participate in the event this year can write a check to Rim Country Empty Bowls or directly to one of the local food banks for the amount they would have contributed to Empty Bowls in a normal year.
Send checks to: Rim Country Empty Bowls, c/o Allyn Deifenbaugh, 213 N. Granite Dr., Payson, AZ 85541 or directly to the food bank of your choice with Empty Bowls in the memo line.
• Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry, 800 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541.
• St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 511 S. Saint Phillips St., Payson, AZ 85541.
• Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Check their Facebook page for updates https://wwwfacebook.com/RimCountryEmptyBowls/
