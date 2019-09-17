Tickets for the annual Rim Country Empty Bowls event have sold out quickly once again.
The event benefits area food banks and takes place Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Rim Country Mud Club is presenting the Rim Country Empty Bowls event along with lead sponsors Majestic Rim Retirement Living and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for the third time. Donna Rokoff and Elsa Romanowitz, event co-chairs, express appreciation for a community that jumps so quickly behind efforts to fight hunger. Once again 100 percent of event proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry and the Pine/Strawberry Food Bank.
Ticket holders are in for a treat again this year. A special combination of art, food, music, and community make Rim Country Empty Bowls a memorable event. Members of the Rim Country Mud Club and other local potters create beautiful handcrafted bowls. Majestic Rim Retirement Living, Macky’s Grill, Fargo’s Steakhouse and Culver’s Restaurant provide delicious soups, chili, rolls and frozen custard.
The talented Incidental Bluegrass band provides the evening’s music. Other important sponsors and supporters include Wendy Larchick and her At the Rim Team, Printing by George, Common Grounds Coffee House, the Beverage Place, Plant Fair Nursery, Washington Federal, the Payson Senior Center and the Church of the Nazarene.
“We couldn’t have a successful event without those who bought tickets and the generous sponsors who make this local fundraising event fun, beautiful, and delicious each year,” Romanowitz said.
Event organizers remind that hunger remains a problem in Gila County for several thousand people, some 3,000 of them being children. While in need of food, not all of them qualify for food assistance programs. It is the food banks that fill this important gap.
Donations can be made to the food banks at any time. Alternatively, donations can be sent to Rim Country Empty Bowls, c/o Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, AZ 85541.
