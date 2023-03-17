Rim Country residents should consider a staycation treat up in Pine. The Lodge at 5600, 4310 N. Highway 87, Pine, is a boutique resort, with eight rustic rooms.
Don’t let the word “rustic” cause you pause – all the rooms have life’s modern amenities. Guests can relax and enjoy views from patios or balconies and even use the entire property for special events. It features beautiful grounds and stunning views of the Mogollon Rim, the town of Pine and Strawberry Mountain, according to the owners.
Owned and operated by Brian and Lisa Herold, who have had property in Strawberry since 2008, living in the community full-time for about five years. The couple’s partners are Lisa’s brother and sister-in-law, Les and Kelli Powers, along with the management company, Grace Hospitality, which handles the reservations.
They had a soft opening in July 2022, and have been pleased with the success of Lodge at 5600. They are already getting bookings for the summer.
Herold said their only prior experience in the hospitality industry was operating a vacation rental in Strawberry, which they still have.
There are king and queen rooms. A local woodworking artist sourced juniper and manzanita wood from the Rim Country, creating headboards, side tables and bathroom vanities. There is a large glass sliding door in each room, opening to a private patio or balcony with views of town. Each room is decorated a little different from the next.
All accommodations feature modern amenities – an electric floor-to-ceiling fireplace with native juniper mantles; 50-inch, smart flat screen TV; air conditioning; mini bar with refrigerator, microwave, and Keurig with coffee and tea.
There are pendant reading lights; ceiling fans; can lighting; clear glass ceiling table light. The ensuite bathrooms feature showers with rain heads and zero curb entrance.
The main level rooms are dog friendly, but special policies and fees apply. Pets are not allowed upstairs.
One of the main level king rooms is ADA compliant, while the rest have limited accessibility accommodations. Call the front desk at 833-531-0030 so the hosts at the Lodge at 5600 can help you determine your best option. No smoking or vaping is allowed in any of the rooms.
Outside, there is a yard for guests with a private pergola, turf game area with pergola, cornhole, oversized Connect 4 and Jenga, Left Right Center, croquet and doggy waste station. There is also free parking and an open-air pavilion available to rent for a private event.
“We love it here and are happy to bring something new to the area,” Herold said.
The Lodge at 5600 is featuring a Spring Fling Special from March 19 through April 9 – save 20% on two nights or more. Rates range from $176 to $192 per night. The offer is good for new reservations only, some blackouts or restrictions may apply. Rates after the Spring Fling event are from $220 to $240 per night, and go up slightly in May.
