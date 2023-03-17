Rim Country residents should consider a staycation treat up in Pine. The Lodge at 5600, 4310 N. Highway 87, Pine, is a boutique resort, with eight rustic rooms.

Don’t let the word “rustic” cause you pause – all the rooms have life’s modern amenities. Guests can relax and enjoy views from patios or balconies and even use the entire property for special events. It features beautiful grounds and stunning views of the Mogollon Rim, the town of Pine and Strawberry Mountain, according to the owners.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

