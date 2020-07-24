Now that the theaters have been chained shut by ill-tempered do-gooders, we have to watch something or other at home. Why not zombie flicks? And why not watch some of the most important or at least successful zombie flicks? I sort the wheat from the chaff for your benefit.
“Zombi 2”-1979. Italy. Lucio Falci, the king of Italian cheep-o sexploitation flicks made this cheep-o and fun to watch film. He called it “Zombi 2” to fool people into thinking it was a sequel to “Night of the Living Dead,” an infinitely better film. Still, “Zombi 2” has its moments. It has the first zombie vs. shark scene ever filmed. The zombies move slowly and come about via a voodoo curse, which pleases zombie traditionalists. R-rated for gore and the Italian filmmakers lust for gratuitous nudity.
“Rec”-2002. Spain. This terrifying, scare in the dark zombie flick has generated four Spanish films and two more made in America films under the “Quarantine” brand. “Quarantine” is a frame for frame copy of “Rec” but in English and set in the USA. The story has a TV reporter on the night beat accompanying some firefighters into an apartment building to rescue someone. They end up playing hide and eat with zombies in the dark. Very scary stuff.
“Dead Alive”-1992. New Zealand. This massive gorefest was made by Peter Jackson before he grew up and made the “Lord of the Rings” movies. I like it because it shows what inventive, talented young filmmakers can do when they don’t have much money. In the final scene, Jackson sloshes a reported 300 gallons of fake blood around, a lot in anyone’s book. The best line comes from actress Diana Penalver (a big success later in Spanish films) who said, “Your mom at my dog.”
“28 Days Later”-2002. English. Director Danny Boyle has made such outstanding films as “Trainspotting,” “127 Hours,” “Steve Jobs” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” All of these films received Oscar nominations and “Slumdog Millionaire” won eight of the statues.
In “28 Days Later” we encounter survivors of an outbreak in England. This skillfully wrought story of humans under stress puts it well above the usual brain-eating blood splash of the genre. Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris have gone on to good success in many films since this one.
Some might ask why talented people would make movies about brain-eating fiends? Well, “Rec” (from the record button on video cameras) cost about $2 million to make but people paid $33 million to see it in the theaters, with more cash from DVD sales. Having millions of reasons seems to satisfy a lot of filmmakers, even famous ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!