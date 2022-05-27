A few years ago, the producers of the long-term TV series put out a movie version of the intricate period story. The film caught the attention of the public, to grand success. The producers came back again for another bite of the apple. Will lightning strike again?
Need you ask?
We have a new director. Simon Curtis has done a ton of TV work but also directed the enjoyable “The Art of Racing in the Rain” and the immaculate “Woman in Gold,” one of my all-time favorite films.
Many of the original cast members return to please us again. Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville come back as the Earl and Countess of Grantham. Michelle Dockery returns as a family member, and the immortal Maggie Smith (at age 87) again plays the crusty Dowager Countess of Grantham.
Our familiar friends below the stairs also come back to entertain us again. This includes Jim Carter as the loyal family butler, Mr. Carson, one of the favorite characters in the continuing story. Dominic West joins the cast as a silent-era movie star.
Writer Julian Fellowes won an Oscar for the 2001 “Gosford Park.” He wrote the original series and the very successful 2019 film version of the story.
Fans of the series will adore this film. But the film stands alone. This week, my two movie partners had never seen the TV show, and they appreciated the film on its own merits. Their well-loved characters have returned to enthrall us and entertain us. Writer Julian Fellowes has created imaginary people of such depth and, frankly, of such delicate moral sensibilities that we yearn to spend time in their company. The Granthams live at the pinnacle of English society and live by the notion that to those that much is given, much is asked.
A married woman is tempted by an attractive, simpatico man who openly adores her. She politely, even regretfully, rebuffs his advances with the words, “I have lived long enough to know that my desires are not the most important things.” That is as far from contemporary life as we can get.
Everything about the film is first-rate, the vintage cars and clothing, the music, and the profoundly intimate relationships between the wealthy family and the people who spend their lives caring for the family. Such things do not exist in the modern age, and in America perhaps never did.
With luck, this film will succeed, and the producers will make us another in a few years. I hope so.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” runs for 2 hours and 5 minutes. It carries a mild, family-friendly PG rating. This movie could not be better and deserves all five saw blades.
I regret that Lilly James could not make the sequel. She had a small but impressive role in the original series as a wild child relative of the Granthams. Her peccadillos balanced the stiff-upper-lip elders in the family and gave a more familiar side to their lives.
