I’ve been bad. Maybe not bad. But neglectful.
Had the flu. Hacking up half a lung half the time.
So I haven’t been taking Loki on his daily walks down the East Verde, with all its smells and sounds. He loves his winter walks, especially if there’s snow. In winter, he sleeps on the back porch — finally comfortable in his undercoat.
So after a week without walks, he’s kinda climbing the walls.
He’s a malamute — a working dog. He’s supposed to be pulling dog sleds, tracking caribou through the snow and keeping me from freezing to death in a blizzard. But through a fluke of evolution and civilization, he’s a house dog — begging table scraps, rolling over for belly rubs and studying the unpredictable vagaries of human psychology.
But I’m feeling better. So I boot up and leash up and off we go.
Once we’re down the trail beyond the last house, I stop.
“Loki,” I say.
He immediately sits. This is our routine.
I unclip the leash. He looks up. Eye contact. I’ve got squinty blues, he’s got Tigers Eye brown — luminous and alert. We regard one another — across the gulf of species. Why does he wait so willingly? Why does he regard me so intently? He’s straining to take off — like a bow, fully drawn. But he’ll wait — studying my expression — alert for the signal.
“Go,” I say.
He bounds off down the trail at a dead run — joy personified. Before I can get the leash folded up and stuffed into my pocket, he has vanished around the bend.
We’ve been doing this for a long time — humans and dogs.
And we’re just starting to understand the relationship.
It’s a matter of bonding. And brain chemistry.
Oxytocin, to be precise — the hormone already implicated in the bonding between mothers and babies — according to one recent, very cool study.
Previous research has shown that when a mother stares into her baby’s eyes — the baby’s oxytocin levels rise. This causes the baby to stare back into mom’s eyes, which causes the mother’s oxytocin levels to rise. So mother and baby spend a lot of time staring into one another’s eyes — boosting their hormone levels and bonding.
Animal behavior researcher Takefumi Kikusui got to wondering whether this might explain why dogs and humans get along so famously. Not many animals get off on staring into one another’s eyes — much less the eyes of other species. Heck, wolves take eye contact as aggression. Moreover, dogs will follow our gaze. Point at something — and your dog will look where you’re pointing. No one else does that. Not chimps. Not wolves. Not cats. Just dogs and people.
What’s with dogs? Kikusui wondered.
So he devised one of those adorable scientist experiments.
He enlisted 30 friends with dogs — plus two raising wolves.
He invited them over to his lab — one pair at a time. Soon as they showed up — he got urine samples. The summary of this experiment published in the journal Science didn’t specify how he convinced the dogs to offer up urine samples on demand. I guess some things are better left private.
So then the scientist leaves the dogs and their humans to hang out for half an hour. The humans predictably patted their dogs, ruffled their ruffs, talked baby talk — and spent a certain amount of time gazing into their eyes. Except the wolves. Hardly any eye contact at all.
After half an hour, Kikusui returned and got fresh urine samples.
Kikusui then analyzed the before-and-after oxytocin levels in the urine. If the dogs and humans made a certain amount of eye contact, dogs’ oxytocin levels rose 130%. The humans’ levels rose 300%. The wolves’ levels didn’t change. Neither did the oxytocin levels of the dogs that didn’t make much eye contact during the half hour with their humans.
Kikusui then repeated the experiment — with one difference. This time, he gave the dogs a nasal spray of oxytocin before leaving the love birds alone. He didn’t ask the wolves back for round two — since he didn’t want to squirt nose spay up the nose of a wolf. Sensible. Although it does make me wonder about the urine samples. But I digress.
So the nasal spray prompted the female dogs to spend 150% more time gazing into the eyes of their owners — who responded with a 300% increase in their oxytocin levels. The nasal spray had no effect on the male dogs. This could be because the hormone also plays a greater role in females — including during labor and lactation.
Moreover — a scientist in Australia recently demonstrated that if you give a dog a dose of oxytocin, they’re much more likely to look wherever you point.
I’m pondering all of this new information on how dogs have wormed their furry way into our hearts as I round the bend with a view of the meadow.
A small javelina bolts across the trail down the way — with Loki in hot pursuit.
They exit stage left.
“Loki,” I holler. “Stop!”
Loki abruptly returns, stage left.
A big javelina emerges from the grass in hot pursuit.
“Loki,” I cry — breaking into a run.
Now this is dumb. I haven’t so much as a walking stick as a weapon. But I speed up — and redouble my hollering.
Loki and the javelina both pause to take stock of the situation.
Loki sees a face-saving way to end the confrontation. I’m yelling his name. I’m making eye contact. So he turns and dashes down the trail toward me.
The javelina peers nearsightedly after Loki.
It occurs to me that if the boar charges — I’ll be lots easier to catch than Loki. So I commence waving my arms — taking care not to make eye contact with the javelina.
He grunts, shakes his hoary head and bristles off into the grass.
Loki skids to a stop at my feet. He looks into my eyes.
And I know instinctively what it means.
He wants a treat.
“You know you’re an idiot, right?” I say, handing him a nibble.
He meets my gaze again — knowing full well my oxytocin levels are now twice as high as his — and that he’s the one getting the treat.
Idiot indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!