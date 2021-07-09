fireworks

When the fireworks began to explode over the big lake at Payson’s Green Valley Park, there was a collective sigh of relief. Relief that the Rim Country had survived an assault from what had been called the country’s highest priority wildfire, the Backbone. Relief that the monsoon was at last flirting with the high country. Relief that, at least here, everyone could sit back and enjoy an easygoing, fun-filled Fourth of July celebration. See more photos on page 2.

 DJ Craig

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

