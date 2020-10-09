Temperatures in the low to mid-70s may not quite feel like fall, but that’s not stopping the 13th Annual Fall Festival in Pine.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11. It takes place at Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87, Pine.
Features of the event include offerings and displays by members of the Strawberry Patchers Quilters and Pine-Strawberry School students selling treats and apples to raise money for their upcoming special events.
There will be a huge yard sale, plus food, vendors, and more local apples.
Call Gail Jones at 928-978-0469 for details. The Fall Festival in Pine is sponsored by the Pine-Strawberry Business Community, www.psbcaz.com or coolpc680@hotmail.com
