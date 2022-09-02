Fall

Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey star in “Fall.”

 Lionsgate

We have come to the end of the season of summer blockbusters, much to our collective regret. We now enter the doldrums of small, genre films. “Fall” begins that process of winding down the noise and color and ramping up the more human scale of intense, emotional films. In a good year, the fall season is my favorite part of the movie year.

In “Fall,” we have two female athletes, climbers, do some self-diagnosed therapy by climbing to the top of a disused 2,000-foot tall communications tower in the Mojave Desert. In classic horror film tradition, they make rookie mistakes that cause them, and we in the seats, some life-endangering problems. Not that this is a horror film with ghosts or zombies or something, but it scared the bejeebers out of me. Two thousand-foot-tall derelict communication towers should be left clear alone, so say I.

