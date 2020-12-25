Hooray, finally we get a spectacular new movie to watch. The $60 million movie, “Monster Hunter” stars singer, actress, supermodel and wonderfully beautiful Ukrainian born Milla Jovovich. This colorful nonsense comes to us from the video game industry. In “Monster Hunter” a band of Terry (Terran, people from Terra, that is Earth) soldiers must try to stay alive on an alien planet chock a block full of nasty beasts. Oh boy.
In her younger days, Milla Jovovich married French director Luc Besson. He put her in two of his movies, the classic and incomparable “The Fifth Element” and the unsuccessful tale of Joan of Arc, “The Messenger.” She has been married to director Paul W.S. Anderson for over a decade now. Anderson has directed her in four of the six highly successful Zombie flicks in the “Resident Evil” series and also in the 2011 version of “The Three Musketeers.” He directs her here in “Monster Hunter.”
The “Resident Evil” series has grossed over $1.2 billion. The series is founded upon a Japanese video game. Who knows how well “Monster Hunters” will eventually do? People like movies with lots of action.
We have some good things with “Monster Hunter.” The army captain, Jovovich, teams up with a Chinese guy to stay alive. Neither knows the language of the other and watching them work through that problem is diverting. The production values are at the Hollywood level.
Even in video game-based movies, we need to attach ourselves to the characters. Here we have not the slightest chance to do that. Perhaps fans of action for its own sake will like “Monster Hunter.” No one else will. If a giant spider eats someone, we don’t much care if we have not developed some relationship with the person who gets devoured. It is sort of like hearing about a traffic accident in Spain. It may be tragic to the people involved but it does not touch us emotionally. Other similar films like “Doom” or even “Resident Evil” deal with this problem with clever dialog which is also lacking here.
“Monster Hunter” has a mild PG-13 rating, a surprise in a bloody video game-based film. It runs an average of one hour and 39 minutes. This below-average the movie gets a lowly two sawblades.
The husband-wife team of Jovovich and Anderson has made a string of successful movies together. They have also produced three daughters in their marriage. The multi-talented Jovovich has even designed costumes for some of her films. Early in her career, she served as what we would today call a supermodel, a glamorous and very highly paid position.
