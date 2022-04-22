Newt Scamander, a magi zoologist, that is a guy who specializes in magical beasts, gets tagged by Albus Dumbledore for a dangerous task. If for no other reason, we like the names given to the characters in the long-running series of “Harry Potter” movies. Jude Law plays Albus Dumbledore, a younger version of the mage that we know from the Potter films. Eddie Redmayne returns to his role as the expert in magical animals. Mads Mikkelsen (real name) plays the villain, Gyllert Grindelwald, a nasty wizard who wants to take over the hidden world. We know him best for his outstanding role in a Bond film. Skulduggery abounds.
Dan Fogler returns to his role as the comic but endearing baker, Jacob Kowalski.
Director David Yates directed the last four in the original Potter series and now three in the “Fantastic Beasts” prequels. The writer of the Potter books, J.K. Rowling, had a hand in writing the screenplay for this movie. Rowling has made a billion dollars with her imagination and her pen, the first author in human history to have done so.
But what a shame she couldn’t put together a tight, exciting plot. Instead, we have a dazzling special effects effort with lots of fantastic animals and a mushy confusion of a storyline. For $200 million, we get a lot of cool special effects, but they cannot carry the film. I wonder who the film is about? Is it about the human baker and his estranged witch girlfriend? Is it about the zoologist? It is about the madly ambitious wizard who wants to destroy the mortal realm? Or the gay school teacher/wizard? The story doesn’t build enough time or tension into any of these options for us to be fully engaged. And with a beloved Potter film, we want to be all in.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” runs for 2 hours and 22 minutes. It carries a friendly to little wizards PG-13 rating. If the movie lacks the magic of some of the other Potter films, it will still entertain us for a couple of hours. The three wand film will not disappoint the children, the target audience.
The producers hired Johnny Depp for the film. He got fired after filming a single scene but walked away with $16 million because of a carefully worded contract. Show biz is quirky in the best of times. The entire corpus of the series has brought in nine and a quarter billion dollars, so even overpaying Depp to not appear in the movie will not hurt the bottom line very much.
