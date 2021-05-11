Nurse, aviator, leader — Marie Fasano brings a wealth of experience to our area. The Arizona Professional Writers presented Fasano with the Communicator of the Year Award in a ceremony on April 17. As the recipient of the award, she competes for national communicator of the year at the National Federation of Press Women annual conference in June.
Fasano started life in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y. She definitely relates to remaining a “city girl.” In high school, she tried out for the debate team that started her interest in research that lasted throughout her life. Volunteer work began then, too — working in an institution with children who had hearing deficits.
Never one to sit idle, Fasano had many jobs in health care — as a practitioner, teaching nursing students in colleges and universities, as a supervisor in home health and as a private consultant. Fasano had speaking engagements about the care of the aging throughout the United States and as part of the University of Southern California Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center as a representative for community colleges.
While in the home health field, she developed a program for visiting patients with acute psychiatric diagnoses at home to monitor their progress and prevent further hospitalization. As a consultant, she conducted dozens of workshops in gerontology, nutrition, and the healing arts for personnel in long-term care health facilities. At one point she had a cadre of seven other health care professionals in her organization conducting workshops throughout California.
Fasano began her fascination with flying in 1972. She completed her aviation certificates as a private and commercial pilot with ratings in Airplane Single Engine Land and Sea, Multi-engine Land, and Instrument Airplane. She incorporated her piloting with work flying to visit clients as an RN throughout California and Arizona, completing long-term care insurance evaluations. Her piloting also gave her the opportunity to fly to airports to write travel articles about the airport and surrounding cities for Pilot Getaways magazine and other aviation publications.
Married, divorced and widowed, Marie raised an adoptive daughter as a single mother and shared parenting duties with her late husband and his ex-wife in the raising of two stepdaughters.
She moved to Arizona where she and her current partner of over 25 years, Mac McCabe, have had many flying adventures with the Flying Samaritans and on other trips throughout the United States.
Since her first published article, “From LVN to RN in One Year” Nursing Outlook, April 1976, Fasano has continued to write. In the article, she described how she assisted in the development of a program to help nursing students who were seeking to advance their education. She completed a writing course Writing to Sell Nonfiction at Writers Digest School, attended writing courses at community colleges and is self-taught by reading books and articles on the writing process over many years.
From that point, Fasano wrote books in Gerontology and she has written more than 150 articles for health publications, aviation and other journals and newspapers culminating most recently with a bi-monthly column for the Payson Roundup, titled “Roaming the Rim.”
Editorial work comprised Beginnings -The Official Newsletter of the American Holistic Nurses’ Association, Senior Editor from 1998 to 2003, and the Brain Gym® Journal — Brain Gym® International. Educational Kinesiology Foundation, Editor from 2003 to 2006.The Brain Gym Journal had articles from authors throughout the world. She found working with people whose primary language was other than English and helping them get their ideas across interesting and challenging.
Fasano has volunteered in different venues all her life. She handled public relations for air shows in Camarillo and Santa Paula, Calif. and Payson, writing articles for the publicity about the performers for local and statewide papers. For the past six years she has been media coordinator for the Payson Book Festival, Inc.
Over the years, Fasano has volunteered her time and health care expertise to others. She has worked in disaster relief for the American Red Cross in Los Angeles and Ventura, Calif. She has given massage and craniosacral therapy to men and women veterans at the Merritt Center — Veterans Helping Veterans program working in Star Valley and was a member of its nonprofit board of directors for more than 12 years. She continues to volunteer as an RN at the nonprofit Payson Christian Clinic in Payson. There she sees low-income patients with little or no health care coverage.
For more than eight years she flew with the Flying Samaritans to bring doctors and health care practitioners to Baja California, Mexico, landing on dirt strips and then working as a nurse in the clinics for the indigenous native peoples. She also flew for Angel Flight West, bringing patients to medical appointments in California and Arizona.
Fasano has been an advocate for the homeless, volunteering with the Gila County Homeless Task Force, doing intake for the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative Warming Center.
Fasano has been a member of NFPW and APW since 2013. She has been the secretary of APW Rim Country Chapter since 2015, welcoming new members to the meetings. When the APW organization might have dissolved, mainly due to the death of key members and lack of support, Fasano stepped up and agreed to help revive this important group that has been active since 1953.
As the president of APW since 2019, she helped update the bylaws and to maintain and increase membership. She organized a statewide APW conference in 2019 with the Arizona Newspapers Association. In 2020 she coordinated a virtual APW conference and is assisting with the planning of the 2021 virtual annual conference. Fasano has worked on the scholarship committees for APW Rim Country and APW. She attends most virtual meetings of the three chapters to support the members and has taught several members how to use Zoom.
Recently she helped to establish the APW Book Club, highlighting books written by members. She is currently marketing APW’s publication, “Skirting Traditions Arizona Women Writers and Journalists 1812 to 2012” with a goal of getting it into all Arizona libraries.
She has taken part in the NFPW Communications Contest At-large section for the past three years. In 2019 she won first place in the Photographer/Writer category and second place for Non-fiction Books for Adults-Biography. In 2020, she won second place in the Photographer/Writer category. In 2021 she won second place for General Column Writing and Honorable Mention for a Feature Story in a Newspaper.
Connie Cockrell is the new APW president.
