With director and ex-stunt man David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2”) at the tiller and writer Chris Morgan (seven “Fast & Furious” films) providing the script we can expect plenty of high octane action.
People like fast cars and cool stunts. As the title tells us, this film has deep connections to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
This $200 million opus focuses on just two of the cast members who have appeared in the more general franchise.
Dwayne Johnson, the most successful ex-professional wrestler/actor in movie history, joins with movie action hero Jason Statham in the title roles. Idris Elba plays the heavy. Elba actually can act. He was also recently named the sexiest man alive. Acclaimed actress and Oscar winner Helen Mirren rounds out the famous names in the film.
Some have speculated that ill will between “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel and the other action stars has resulted in this spin off. If so, the public gets a new and slightly different movie that we would not have had without the tiff among the touchy thespians.
Most of the movie has the main characters fighting one another or shooting the legions of bad guys who exist only to be shot when the main characters get tired of Kung-fu fighting, or more accurately, tired of street brawling.
I won’t trouble you with the plot or dramatic narrative. This film gives us cockeyed gun fights, fist fights and a grand struggle between four cars and trucks vs. a helicopter.
In between we have a rivalry between Hobbs, a law man, and Shaw, a criminal, as they try to work as a team to save the world. Fist fights and laughs about sums up the story line.
This film is the poster child for good, loud, dumb summer movie fun. The “Fast & Furious” films have brought in over $5 Billion. People know what to expect and get what they want.
This PG-13 rated film runs for a solid two hours and 15 minutes. I give it an average three saw blades. It makes for good fun to watch a stunt man turned director make a movie with lots of crazy stuff going on. In the summer time we often let our brains disengage while we enjoy the loud noises on the big screen. It is indeed loud.
Ryan Reynolds has a small, very funny role as a high level spook. Director David Leitch cast himself as a helicopter pilot. Watch for him right at the beginning. In the film, WWE wrestler Roman Reigns plays Hobbs’ brother. In reality, Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) are cousins. How about that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!