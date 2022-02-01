February kicks off with the Hashknife Pony Express coming to the Rim Country Wednesday, Feb. 2. Riders will be in Pine at 1:30 p.m. and then at the Payson post office for a Kids Corral event at 3:30 p.m.
The riders will make a parade run down South Beeline to arrive at the Payson post office at 4:45 p.m. where they will meet and greet residents and pose for photos.
The next Tonto Community Concert Association program for its 2021-2022 series features Fantastick Patrick at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at the Payson High School auditorium.
He is an international performer who specializes in variety entertainment. Variety entertainment combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of absurd tricks and daring stunts that give life to a truly unparalleled experience. From a 10-foot unicycle, to improvised songs on the ukulele, balancing step ladders, and juggling, you never know what’s going to happen at a Fantastick Patrick show, but you can trust that it’s going to be amazing.
TCCA patrons can order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer. Individual tickets are $25 per person. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
The Tonto Community Concert Association, a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series for 42 seasons, beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School, Longhorn Theater. The goal is to provide culturally enriching opportunities to Payson and Rim Country residents and to support fine art education by presenting performances within the Payson educational system. Funding for the programs comes from ticket sales, generous donations from patrons, season sponsors, media sponsors, and from grants from The Arizona Commission on the Arts.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at TCCA performances. While a high number of seniors (the majority of the TCCA audience) have been vaccinated, some patrons have health issues that could place them at risk from exposure to COVID-19.
The TCCA works with Live On Stage, Inc. to provide excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services.
The Payson Friends of Jazz brings more entertainment to area residents with a concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Local musician and longtime Payson resident, the late John Shevlin was very instrumental in getting the Payson jazz series started, way back when. Local Friends of Jazz want to honor and remember him with a performance centered around the jazz he played.
He would deny any request to play publicly, but when we got him to do so, he just knocked everybody out. He had the gift of solo jazz stride piano playing, and the way he made love to those classic ballad tunes, touched the souls of those who were so lucky to hear him play.
For those who didn’t know him, here is a small sample of tunes that may be played from an extensive repertoire of favorites in his music book: “In A Sentimental Mood,” “You’ve Gone Straight To My Head,” “Can’t We Be Friends,” “All The Things You Are,” and “Have You Met Miss Jones?”
It promises to be a wonderful afternoon for remembering John Shevlin by listening to beautiful jazz ballads played by a live piano jazz trio. Even if you didn’t know John, please come and enjoy the music.
The performers will be Lyman Lipke on upright string bass, Gerry Reynolds on drums, and featured pianist, Lew Turano, a longtime supporter and friend of Payson jazz. Turano plays professionally around his home in Connecticut, but he spends a good part of the year in Arizona.
John Shevlin and Lew Turano were very good friends and we are very fortunate to have Turano lead the piano trio.
The performance is free. Masks are recommended, but they are optional for those who are vaccinated.
An RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com is encouraged in order to plan for proper seating. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and the performance concludes by 3:30 p.m.
