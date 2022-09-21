The sounds of fiddles and acoustic instruments fill the air at Green Valley Park this weekend. The Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration, hosted by Payson, Parks, Recreation and Tourism is Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

In addition to all the great musicians competing, the event also is the Arizona State Fiddle Competition. It also features three concerts and vendors with food and goods to purchase. Admission is free.

