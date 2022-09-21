The sounds of fiddles and acoustic instruments fill the air at Green Valley Park this weekend. The Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration, hosted by Payson, Parks, Recreation and Tourism is Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
In addition to all the great musicians competing, the event also is the Arizona State Fiddle Competition. It also features three concerts and vendors with food and goods to purchase. Admission is free.
Festivities start at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Green Valley Park with a concert by Canyon State Band.
Canyon State Band was founded by Jay Mitchell in 1981. Having grown up in Pinal County, Mitchell was influenced by the rock and country sounds he listened to on local radio stations. He formed the band with the desire to play the style of country music that influenced his Arizona upbringing.
Canyon State Band has performed predominantly in the Apache Junction area, but has ventured out to play in the greater Phoenix area, Payson, Coolidge, and the White Mountains.
It has also opened for a few national acts — T.G. Shepherd, Sweethearts of Rodeo, Delbert McClinton, Little Jimmy Dickens, but Mitchell’s fondest desire is to entertain in more intimate settings.
In the 1990s, Canyon State Band was the house band for an unprecedented five years at Arizona Joe’s, the hottest nightclub in Apache Junction. In 1999 the band was asked to play for Grandparent’s Day at Hale Elementary School in Mesa and has continued that tradition for 23 consecutive years. Several other Mesa schools have also had Canyon State play for their Western BBQ Days, as the band has an appeal to young and old alike.
If you like the music of artists like Merle Haggard, George Strait, and Charlie Daniels, then you’ll enjoy the band’s “20th Century Country” repertoire. It also includes a little classic rock ’n’ roll in the shows.
Decades ago, Canyon State Band was the first to play an engagement at the Hondoh Casino Showroom, preceding the grand opening that featured Freddie Fender. Now the band is really looking forward to performing for the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration.
Competition starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at Green Valley Park.
Everyone, Rim residents and visitors alike, are invited to enjoy the musical offerings of Arizona’s most talented fiddlers, free of charge. From the youngest, competing in the Small Fry division to the eldest, sharing a lifetime of skills in the Senior division, organizers are sure that their talent will delight everyone.
Bring the family and some chairs to Payson’s beautiful Green Valley Park for a truly enjoyable afternoon full of music and sunshine. Divisions will go in order, but times not guaranteed. Divisions and competition categories may be on stage earlier or later than the time on the schedule based on participation.
The program starts at 9 a.m. with introductions and the national anthem.
Contest divisions: Small Fry, ages 9 and under; Junior Junior, ages 10-12; Junior, ages 13-17; Young Adult, ages 18-39; Senior, ages 65; Adult, ages 40-64.
Following the first round of competition, the awards announcement takes place; and if needed, Tie Breakers for Young Adult, Senior, and Adult Divisions.
Saturday night concerts follow the contests at 6 p.m. in Green Valley Park and admission is free.
Kennan Hammack performs at 6 p.m. and Cisco & The Racecars perform at 7 p.m.
Hammack plays bluegrass guitar and is also a vocalist. He is originally from Chino Valley, Ariz., but now makes his home in Prescott.
Cisco & The Racecars are familiar to fans of the Payson Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, the group won first place in the event’s Battle of the Bands in 2013 and returned the following year as the featured group in concert.
Cisco & The Racecars specialize in bluegrass, folk and old time Americana music. Under the management and vision of Francisco Briseno, Cisco & The Racecars has taken its place as one of the premier bluegrass bands in the Southwest.
The band includes Briseno on banjo; Mark Hickler on guitar; Giselle Lee on fiddle; Chester Carmer on mandolin; Katie Carmer on cello; and Joelle Tambe-Ebot on bass.
Finals in the division and competition categories starts at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free.
Divisions and competition categories may appear earlier or later than scheduled based on participation. Times are not guaranteed.
Contests start at 9 a.m. in Twin Fiddling; Battle of the Bands; and Hot Bow.
The Arizona Fiddle State Championships start at 10 a.m.
The finals include: Grand Champion Division Round 1, plus Trick Fiddling; and Grand Champion Division Round 2.
The Fiddle Contest master of ceremonies is John Kennedy. Judges are Cody Stadelmaier, Scott Sumner, and Anne Sumner.
Sponsors are Arizona Old Time Fiddlers and Coach Works Auto Body.
