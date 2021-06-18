The deadline for submissions to the 2022 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendar is looming — The deadline has been extended through July 8, 2021 at midnight.
Get out there and collect images from all over Gila County. The new deadline gives time to take photos of the wonderful Independence Day celebration here in Payson and across the county as well.
Some have asked, “What do you mean by diversity anyway?” The call for entries asks for photos depicting the many diversities that abound throughout all of Gila County and extending along the Mogollon Rim to Forest Lakes. Previous calendars have featured scenes of our treasured forests and lakes that surround northern Gila County. But as we travel south, the landscape transitions from high plains and forest to the desert floor.
The whole of Gila County displays diversity in plant life and lifestyles — from deep forest to rural towns to open range ranching amongst cacti to fertile farmlands and mining. The people of Gila County are a strong and hardy lot who live life to the fullest and celebrate it with a multitude of community events. The county holds a rich history of ancient and current indigenous cultures, homesteading and exploration (think about the many ruins with hieroglyphics, the Arizona Trail, the copper mines, the museums).
These are the aspects of life we’re interested in collecting for the 2022 calendar.
Detailed instructions for the submissions can be found on the camera club’s Facebook Page (R3C – Rim Country Camera Club). Send up to 10 of your photos via http://fromsmash.com to r3calendar@gmail.com. Questions may be directed to Nicole Reynolds, nicole@nicolereynoldsphotography.com.
