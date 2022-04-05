One of the programs for the TCCA’s 2022-23 season features the Side Street Strutters. The performance is the third of the season and is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, with student outreach program on same day.
Paul McDermand and the Island Time Band present the final concert of the 2021-22 Tonto Community Concert season at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Upcoming season
A special presentation of the 2022-2023 concert season schedule will be available at this concert. For more information, announcements, concert previews and more, visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Performances planned for the TCCA’s 2022-23 season include:
• Vinyl Radio – 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 with student outreach program the same day.
• Unchained Melodies with Jason Coleman – 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 plus same-day student outreach program.
• Chester Gregory – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22.
• The Everly Set – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.
• Atlantic City Boys – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21.
• Sultans of String – 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.
• Divas – 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, with student outreach program the same day.
Tonto Community Concert Association offers this eight-concert series by subscription and with single performance tickets. To learn more about subscriptions and each of the eight concerts go to the website: www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
The TCCA, a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School, Longhorn Theater. The goal is to provide culturally enriching opportunities to Payson and Rim Country residents and to support fine art education by presenting performances within the Payson educational system.
Patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
