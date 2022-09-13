Mountain bikers can enjoy a challenge this weekend at the 2022 Fire on the Rim event Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pine.
The race raises funds for wildfire prevention, trail advocacy and new trail development in and around the communities of Pine and Strawberry.
It features three different contests: a 15-miler; a 30-mile race; and a 45-mile race. Start and finish is on Bradshaw Drive west of Old County Road in Pine, where all the events take place.
New for 2022
• Team Tents – Enjoy the shade of your own pop-up tent for your group or team. Organizers have set aside some spots near the finish line. A 10-foot-by-10-foot space is available for $60, with reservations recommended. Go to psfuelreduction.org. for details.
• Venue Area – Watch the finish line in front of bandstand and enjoy the music stage in an area with room to set up chairs
• Course improvements
• Outdoor Game Area – more fun things to do
Camping
Free camping is available in the Tonto National Forest next to the parking area.
The turnoff to the parking area is to the west, about 1/10 of a mile north of Hwy. 87 milepost 266. It is not marked, so look for the dirt road. You are in the right area if you see a water bladder after crossing a cattle guard. Follow any of the dirt roads, leaving the large open parking area to locate a camping spot.
This is not an established campground. Portable restrooms and a hand wash station will be placed in the parking area Friday afternoon for use. Be sure to check the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department for fire restrictions prior to your arrival.
There is a bike path from the camping area to the barn and starting line that is just over a mile long that will be marked with orange ribbons with white dots. This path goes through private property, which is marked with a sign. Organizers have obtained passage permission for FOTR participants and spectators only.
Kids Korner (previously Kids Kamp) is available during the race from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. This is an unsupervised area in the barn for little ones to hang out. Games and activities are available but parents are asked to stay with their kiddos.
General Schedule of Events
Friday
• 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Late Registration. Packet pickup and check in.
Saturday
• 6 a.m. – Late Registration. Packet pickup and check in. Food Wagons open.
• 7:15 a.m. – Registration Closes
• 7:30 a.m. – 45-mile race start
• 7:45 a.m. – 30-mile race start
• 8 a.m. – 15-mile race start
• 10 a.m. – Beer Garden opens
• 1 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
Food, Drink & More
During Race Weekend, both Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, there are a lot of food options.
• THAT Brewery sponsors the beer garden. They donate a portion of beer sales to the Arizona Trail Association.
• Yum Rockets returns to the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race. This food truck offers burgers and other American eats and treats.
• Danzeisen Dairy is a recent addition to the Fire on the Rim family. It will have cold beverages available, such as lemonade, strawberry lemonade and other cold drinks.
