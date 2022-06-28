The Fourth of July weekend in Rim Country features four days of fun.
Book Sale
It kicks off with the Friends of the Pine Library Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 in the library activity room behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87. The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3 at the same site.
Arts & Crafts Festival
The 42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival also takes place at the Pine Strawberry Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3.
Sponsored by the Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild, the festival features juried vendor booths both on the grounds around the facility and inside the cultural hall. The guild’s Arts & Crafts Boutique is also open during the festival.
In addition to arts and crafts vendors, there will be food vendors and a benefit pancake breakfast hosted by the Mountain Village Foundation (MVF).
The benefit breakfast helps the MVF raise funds for its annual Christmas in July Toy Drive, which starts Friday, July 1. The breakfast features all-you-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost of the breakfast is just $6 for adults and $4 for children. Bring a Christmas gift for kids in need. MVF will have a collection box for gifts at the event.
MVF is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its primary focus is serving children in Pine and Strawberry. Each year, the organization provides Christmas gifts for children — this is the only local toy drive dedicated to serving families in need in the communities of Pine and Strawberry.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers, with the greatest need for kids ages 12 to 18.
Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations: in Pine — The Early Bird Cafe and Pine Hardware; in Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures and Sportsman’s Chalet
Monetary donations can be mailed to: MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit Barbecue
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, in partnership with The Lodge at 5600 in Pine, hosts a fundraising Independence Day BBQ Party from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3. All proceeds support forest restoration and mitigation projects, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the Rim Country. The dinner includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, fruit and more.
Tickets are $25 in advance at https://psfuelreduction.org/bbq/ or $35 at the gate. Entry to the festival is included with a dinner ticket; without dinner, entry only is $5. There will also be a beer garden, games, vendors and music by Six Gal n Hat and AZ Old Time Fiddlers Payson Chapter.
Join in on the community water balloon toss (with environmentally friendly balloons) or the cornhole tournament, plus rock painting and more.
The Lodge is at 4310 N. Highway 87 in Pine. Parking will be available on-site for accessible/handicapped parking, plus for volunteers and vendors. Community parking will be at the nearby Mormon church with a shuttle taking you to and from the Lodge.
Payson Events
Payson’s 4th of July events start with a July 4 parade, sponsored by the American Legion Post 147 and the Payson Military Honor Guard, with cooperation from Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at South Green Valley Parkway and West Main (staging is at 9 a.m.); travel east on Main to Highway 87; go north to Tyler Parkway and Home Depot; and then head south on 87, ending at the Payson Golf Club.
Participation is limited to licensed vehicles and drivers, including quads, Jeeps and decorated trucks — there will be no floats. To pre-register, go to the Payson Golf Club Pro Shop or call 928-474-2273.
The Town of Payson’s Hometown 4th of July festivities are in Green Valley Park and start at 1 p.m. with Family Games, sponsored by Razor Thin Media. Games include: egg carry; sack races; foot races; tug of war.
The Pie-Eating Contest is at 3:30 p.m. and live music by the Take Cover band starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks over the lake begin at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
There will be no alcohol served or allowed at Green Valley Park. This rule is strictly enforced by staff and law enforcement. Violators may be asked to leave the park and/or face charges.
There will be limited parking available at Green Valley Park on July 4. Please plan accordingly.
As a reminder, it violates ARS code 28-873 to block private driveways. Please abide by “NO PARKING” signs and staff requests.
There will be a shuttle service to Green Valley Park from Payson High School, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.
