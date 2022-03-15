Guitarist John Darst brings The John Darst Band, with Bob Veltre and Chris Long, along with drummer Gerry Reynolds to Payson for a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The John Darst Band plays an expanded genre of tunes from the ’30s to the ’70s, all jazz and blues, with some pop oldies thrown in at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main. The band includes four members, two on guitar, one on upright bass, and a drummer. Three of them will also sing.
Guitarist John Darst studied jazz at the University of Utah. Then he played with the gamut of bands in Los Angeles in many styles, including country, blues and pop, and especially jazz bop. Ultimately moving to Arizona, he taught guitar at Northland Pioneer College. He also played the venues in the Show Low area.
Working with two talented musicians, Bob Veltre and Chris Long, he formed the John Darst Band. Between gigs, Darst spends time at home with his wife and family on their 36-acre ranch in the White Mountains of Arizona.
Guitarist Bob Veltre started his music journey on Long Island, N.Y. where he lived, which provided exposure to many jazz greats at The Fillmore East in Manhattan. Moving to San Francisco, Veltre was exposed to Weather Report, James Taylor, and he was seriously influenced by Pat Metheny’s style of play. Eventually he arrived in Arizona and began playing with Bud Dimok and Dave Russell, who are highly regarded Phoenix musicians. He also played with the Phoenix Symphony on several occasions. He recently became the musical director at the Unity Church in Lakeside, Ariz. where he lives.
Bassist Chris Long is also a very accomplished musician. He has a university degree in music and has taught in several northern Arizona school districts. He is currently teaching in Vernon, Ariz.
Drummer Gerry Reynolds, a Strawberry resident, played with many jazz musicians in the Phoenix area, founded the weekly Pita Jungle Jazz Jam in Chandler, performed with university and military bands and a junior state champion drum corps. He performs with each Payson Jazz event at the Community Presbyterian Church.
Please respond with an RSVP so plans can be made to accommodate everyone. However, an RSVP is not required to attend. Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com for RSVP.
