Payson jazz impresario Gerry Reynolds has arranged another free afternoon concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The featured artist is pianist/vocalist Steve Sandner, described by Chicago Jazz Magazine as “the quintessence of a solo-singing pianist as a jazz artist.” Sander leads a quartet that includes flute, saxophone, upright string bass, and drums. A fixture on the Chicago jazz circuit, he spends part of his year in Sedona.
The afternoon also features Tony Vacca on flute and sax. “A local favorite, Tony Vacca has performed with international stars such as Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, Doc Severinson, The Temptations, Richie Cole and just about every headlining jazz artist to come to Arizona in the last 20 years,” said Reynolds.
“This concert is free, a community outreach program of the church supported by the local friends of jazz.”
Also performing are Lyman Lipke on upright acoustic bass and percussionist Gerry Reynolds.
To join the email list for concert announcements, send a friendly “add me, please” email to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!