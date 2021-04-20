Registration is now open for Rock of Ages Lutheran Church’s free summer music learning program.
The program, “Making Music,” offers one-on-one and small group lessons in June and July. This is the third year the program is being offered.
Various levels are welcome to enroll for various instruments — from absolute beginner to advanced.
The lessons vary from year to year. This year, lessons include piano, voice, percussion, wind instruments, brass, violin, mandolin, and ukulele.
The 2021 Making Music program is offering 60 lesson slots on a first-come, first-served basis. Full program enrollment includes Monday Groups and one-on-one lessons for Pre-K through eighth grade. Partial enrollment includes one-on-one lessons. For more details, visit RockOfAges-Payson.com/music or call 928-474-2098.
This year’s primary teacher is Sydney Peterson, a college student studying instrumental music education at Martin Luther College in Minnesota. She joined the Rock of Ages community last year.
She was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. Her passion for music began at a very young age, with her mother serving as the church choir director and her grandmother as the church organist. She hopes to teach music someday in a Christian school because it gives her the opportunity to share what she loves the most.
