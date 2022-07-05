The Dietrich family of Casa Grande and frequent competitors in the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Music Festival in Payson added to its laurels recently.
Sawyer Dietrich, 7, secured the title of National Small Fry Fiddle Champion in Weiser, Idaho. The Small Fry Division is for ages 8 and under and is open to fiddlers in the U.S. and Canada.
Sawyer won the Arizona State Fiddle Championship for Small Fry in both 2020 and 2021 in Payson.
Last year he placed fourth in the nation, and this year he won the National Championship. His older sisters, The Arizona Wildflowers, backed him up, playing rhythm guitar for him as he fiddled his way to first place.
He is only the second Arizonan to win a National Fiddle title. The first was his older sister, Brie, in 2018. Sawyer also won a special award for “Best Male Entertainer.”
All the Dietrich children placed in the top five in their age divisions at Nationals and they all got their start competing in Payson.
“We have been coming to the State Contest (in Payson) since 2015. We enjoy every chance we get to come to town and can’t wait to come back this fall,” said Tiffany Dietrich, the family matriarch.
The event is Sept. 23-25 at Green Valley Park, hosted by the Payson Parks & Recreation Department. To learn more, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!